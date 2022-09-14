Viral Video: 70-Year-Old Man's Incredible Basketball Shot Impresses Internet

Content creator, Luc A Menard posted this video on September 8

A 70-year-old taxi driver proved that age is just a number when it comes to talent. A video is going viral on the internet of a man shooting a basketball from the street in New York. Posted on Instagram by the content creator, Luc A Menard, on September 8, 2022, the video has received more than 19 million views so far.

The video starts with a 70-year-old man, George Papoutsis, asking people to pass him the basketball lying on the sidewalk, so he could hit a shot. Mr Menard is then seen walking on the street while talking on his phone. Mr Papoutsis requested Mr Menard to pass him the ball, he then gave the 70-year-old the ball by impressively juggling it with his legs. The man grabbed the basketball, leapt up and scored a basket that looks impossible. As the ball lands in the basket, Mr Papoutsis runs into the street amid the loud cheering by Mr Menard.

The caption read, “70 years old Taxi Driver with @timberland hit CRAZY shot & ran into the streets.”

Watch the video here:

The internet was impressed with his skills and showered the taxi driver with a lot of love and appreciation. A user commented, “Are we just going to ignore the fancy footwork.” Another user said that the two definitely know each other. “They deft kno each other lol them futbol skills gave it away. Good shot thou.” Third comment read, “Was not expecting that assisting soccer skills from the big man tho!” Another user commented, "Whoa that's a mad combo, MVP give that man his trophy right now."