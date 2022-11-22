Viral Photo: US Football Team Posts Pic Of Pornstar Johnny Sins During Salute To Military

The photo showed Johnny Sins dressed in military uniform.

A team of the United States' National Football League (NFL) was left embarrassed when it put a picture on the huge display board that paid homage to porn star Johnny Sins. The incident took place during a match between Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to a report in New York Post. Days before the match, the Vikings on its Twitter page asked its fans to share the stories of family and friends who served in the military. The team had planned to honour those people. But it resulted in a photo faux pas that went viral on internet.

"We're honoring our nation's service members, veterans, and their families during Sunday's game against Dallas," the Vikings tweeted last week. The team urged fans to "share photos and stories of your loved ones who have served or are currently serving" using the hashtag #SkolSalute.

It also offered two tickets to a fan who sent in a tweet, which was the team said will be featured on the video board.

Before the game, a Twitter user named Kyle appeared on the giant video screen. He tagged the Vikings and included the photo of his "cousin Joel", who said served in the army.

"This is my cousin who served in the Army. He has always been an inspiration and someone I look up to for his heroism. He is also a HUGE Vikes fan #skolsalute," Kyle said in the tweet.

But other keen-eyed Twitter users were quick to point out that it was porn star Johnny Sins' photo. They also couldn't believe that the team believed the story.

"The Vikings got baited into displaying Johnny Sins on their jumbotron... absolutely fantastic," tweeted one user. "Someone's getting fired," said another.

"I wanna meet the Vikings video board guy," a third user commented.

The photo showed Sins dressed in a military uniform.

