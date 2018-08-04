Viral: Makeup Video Transformation Will Leave You Stunned. See The Trick

The transformation in this video has left netizens amazed.

We have all seen beauty bloggers and makeup artists transform themselves with the magic of makeup - but we bet you've never seen anything quite like this. A video from China which has now gone viral with millions of views shows how a woman uses makeup - and a couple of other tricks - to completely change the way she looks. According to the Daily Mail, the woman has been identified as Qi Huahua and her video was first posted on Chinese video platform YouKu. It was later shared on 9Gag's Facebook and Instagram pages, where it has collectively garnered over 9 million views.

The video shows how the woman uses a prosthetic nose and tapes up her cheeks to "create" new features. She also uses coloured contact lenses, foundation, lipstick and eye makeup - before washing it all off to convince viewers it's the same person. At one point in the video, she even puts a pair of scissors into her nose to show viewers it's a fake nose.

Watch the video below:

The makeup transformation video has left viewers stunned. While many have joked that this is the reason they have trust issues, others have refused to believe it's the same person. Yet others have praised the woman's makeup skills.

"Changed at 00:38 while applying lipstick, the collar bone changes meaning it's two people," theorized one commenter on Facebook. "Guys look back at this carefully it's not the same girl. Face and nose structure and jawline are different," says another.

"I am so sad that they didn't show her creating her nose piece! This has me wanting to learn how to create wax face prosthetics!" a third commenter writes.

Still need to be convinced of the power of makeup? Watch this video.

What did you think of the transformation? Let us know using the comments section below.