World's Longest Noodle Is Over 10,100 Feet Long And Made Entirely By Hand

Calling all instant noodles lovers! Here's one Guinness World Record you'll want to check out: the record for the longest noodle in the world. And just how long is the world's longest noodle, you ask? Over a 10,100 feet. What's more, it's made entirely by hand. The record-setting noodle, based on a traditional ramen noodle recipe, is made from 40 kilogrammes of bread flour, 26.8 litres of water and 0.6 kilogrammes of salt. It weighs in at just over 66 kilogrammes.
A video uploaded on YouTube by Guinness World Records shows chefs from a Chinese food company combine all the ingredients to make the enormous noodle. It took a staggering 17 hours for the chefs based in central China's Henan province to roll out the enormous noodle by hand.
It took Guinness World Records' official adjudicator John Garland three hours to measure the rolled out dough. But it was soon clear that the Chinese chefs easily broke Japan's previously-held record of 1,800 feet, set in 2001.
Watch the video below:
In a heartwarming move, the giant noodle was cooked in a garlic, egg and tomato sauce and distributed to around 400 employees and their families.
The event doubled-up as a celebration of a Chinese holiday known as "Senior's Day." Noodles are considered a symbol of longevity in China
"A long noodle is a symbol of long life in Chinese tradition, and the longest noodle record attempt was one way for the company to wish the elderly a long and healthy life," the company's head of marketing told Guinness officials.
And just in case you haven't had your fill of record-breaking food, click here to see the world's largest samosa (it weighed over 153 kilogrammes). Click here to see how it was made.
Click for more trending news