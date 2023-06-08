Video Shows Men Stopping Door Of Train Coach From Closing, Delhi Metro Reacts

The DMRC responded to the tweet and asked the user to share further details.

Over the last few weeks, there have been numerous instances of people indulging in indecent activities inside Delhi Metro trains. Despite repeated reminders about the ban on filming videos inside the train coaches by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), some commuters continue to indulge in videography to make viral reels or harm the general decorum of the coach. In another such incident, a video of two men purposely obstructing the door of the Metro coach from closing by using their feet is going viral on social media. DMRC has taken note of the same mentioning on Twitter that it is a "punishable offence".

Aman, a Twitter user, posted the video of two men standing near the gate of a Metro coach. They both extend their feet just as the gate is about to close, causing the automatic doors to re-open. They repeat the act while other people inside the train are seen giggling. Some people claimed that the video was recorded at Karol Bagh Station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai🤦 pic.twitter.com/l7nopyU6UK — Aman (@imb0yaman) June 8, 2023

"Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai (Delhi Metro gets late because of such people)" reads the caption of the video.

The DMRC responded to the tweet and asked the user to share further details. "Hello. Please provide coach number. The coach number is written inside and outside the train."

The user said that he didn't shoot the video but saw it on Instagram. "I don't know the coach number because i saw this video on Instagram reels but it is blue line as you can see and you can see their faces also i am giving all details below please look into this matter asap possible," he wrote. It is to be noted that the clip was uploaded on Instagram by a user Ansh on March 29.

Hi. Obstructing the door of a Metro train is a punishable offence. Passengers may kindly contact DMRC Helpline on 155370 if they notice such behaviour. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 8, 2023

In another tweet, they added, "Hi. Obstructing the door of a Metro train is a punishable offence. Passengers may kindly contact DMRC Helpline on 155370 if they notice such behaviour."

Several internet users reacted to the careless behaviour of these passengers. "So sad. 1000's of passengers struggling to reach there destination & someone makes fun of system," said a user.

"If metro officials are serious and professional should identify these two Ba****** and put them behind bars that will set a great example for future," added a person.

A third person said, "@OfficialDMRC @DelhiPolice if these rowdy guys are left unpunished, they will be encouraged to do such mischief again. Please take action against them. All of their faces are clearly visible."