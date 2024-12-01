Video Shows Bengaluru Autos Charging More Money From Hindi-Speaking Woman, Sparks Debate

An Instagram video that highlights the Hindi-Kannada language debate in Bengaluru, has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a few auto drivers reportedly charged a higher fare to a Hindi-speaking woman passenger compared to a Kannada-speaking customer. This incident has reignited concerns about unfair pricing and linguistic biases in the city.

The video opens to show two women attempting to hail autorickshaws across the city, with one speaking in Hindi and the other in Kannada. In one instance, a driver rejected the Hindi-speaking woman but accepted the same ride request from the Kannada-speaking woman. Another driver initially demanded Rs 300 from the Hindi-speaking woman but lowered the fare to Rs 200 when asked in Kannada. A third driver ignored the Hindi-speaking woman but agreed to take the Kannada-speaking woman.

Social media reactions were divided. While some criticised the discriminatory behaviour, others pointed to longstanding grievances drivers face, such as rising fuel costs and inadequate regulation of fares. Many also emphasized the importance of mutual respect for local languages and cultures, noting that language should not be a basis for unfair treatment.

One user wrote, "We are all Indians First but we should respect every culture and every language so Non Kannadigas Learn Kannada."

Another commented, "Why do peeps glorify regional disparity and discrimination without any shame?"

A third said, "Metre is showpiece? Thank god at least in Mumbai auto runs on metre irrespective of Hindi/Marathi."