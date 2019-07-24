Video: People Left Hanging 100 Feet In Air After Ride Malfunctions

Riders on a rollercoaster named The Smiler at Alton Towers were left dangling 100 feet off the ground after the ride malfunctioned. According to The Sun, the ride came to a halt on Tuesday evening just before 6pm. The Smiler is a steel roller coaster located at Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire, United Kingdom

A terrifying video of the incident shows people hanging vertically on the ride, looking up at the sky.

Eyewitnesses say that the people were stuck in the air for 20 minutes, many screaming in terror, before the ride resumed. Fortunately, nobody was reported injured in the incident.

According to Sky News, an Alton Towers spokesperson said: "We apologise to all guests affected by the stoppage on The Smiler. Our guest relations team have spoken to everyone on board to offer return tickets to the park as compensation for the inconvenience.

"Our technical team is working to reset the ride so this should not affect guests visiting the park on Wednesday."

Since its launch in 2013, the rollercoaster has come under scrutiny for a number of technical and structural issues. The Mirror reports that its most serious accident occurred in 2015, when a loaded train collided with an empty test train, causing serious injuries to a number of riders.

