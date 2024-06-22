Video: Ramiz Raja Reveals Shocking 'Historical' Moment Under Zia-ul-Haq

Ramiz described this as a historical moment in his life.

Ramiz Raja has had a significant impact on Pakistani cricket in various roles. As a cricketer, he represented Pakistan in the 1980s and 1990s, known for his right-handed batting. He was also part of the team that won the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Following his playing career, Raja became a well-known cricket commentator, appreciated for his insightful analysis and engaging style. He also started a YouTube channel, "Ramiz Speaks", where he discusses cricket and interacts with fans. Additionally, Raja served as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from 2021 to 2022.

He is regularly seen on the digital video platforms through his own channel and several other videos. Recently, Ramiz shared an incident on a podcast, describing it as a historical moment in his life. This content, which provides a glimpse into Pakistan's military rule times, has gone viral.

Watch the video here:





In the video Ramiz Raja recounted an incident from the time when Former President of Pakistan and Millitary ruler Zia ul Haq's martial law was imposed in Pakistan. He was playing a four-day first-class cricket match in Gujranwala. Initially, the stadium was empty, but suddenly, 10,000 people entered. To his shock, some policemen also arrived, and he was summoned by an officer to remove the wickets from the pitch. When Raja asked why this was happening, he was told that someone was going to be flogged as a form of punishment.

"After that, a prisoner was brought in, and a man took a run-up like Haris Rauf and lashed at the prisoner. The prisoner then waved to the crowd as if he were a hero," Ramiz said.

Immediately after that, everyone left the stadium, and the game resumed. Ramiz described this incident as a "historical" moment in his life.