Video Of Two Langurs, Shared By Virender Sehwag, Has Fans Amused

Screengrab from a video shared by Virender Sehwag.

On Tuesday, former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to social media to share a video that has surprised and amused his fans and followers. It makes for just the kind of wholesome content that is sure to lift your mid-week blues.

The video shared by Sehwag features two langurs hugging each other and has led to a number of social distancing jokes on social media. The short clip begins by showing one of the monkeys sitting calmly next to two elderly women. Another langur approaches the first one and wraps its arms around it, pulling it into a tight hug as the women watch with smiles on their faces. The two monkeys pull apart only for a split second before they embrace each other again.

"What a hug," wrote Virender Sehwag while sharing the 12-second video on Instagram and Twitter, where he has a combined following of over 25 million. Take a look at it below:

The video has collected over 3 lakh views on Twitter, along with another 6 lakh on Instagram. It has also garnered thousands of 'likes' and amused comments.

"I think they are meeting for the first time after the lockdown," joked one Instagram user.

"No social distancing for them," another quipped.

"Beautiful," a commenter added.

This is not the only video featuring langurs that has won hearts on social media recently. Last month, an injured langur showed up at a hospital in Karnataka for treatment. A video of staff members treating its injuries had gone viral and earned praise from viewers.