Video Of Rat-Infested Canteen At Hyderabad Airport Will Make You Sick

The repulsive video, most likely recorded at night, shows rats roaming around the kitchen, sitting on utensils and nibbling on bits of food available to them. The camera also pans across to show the empty canteen.
See the canteen situated in parking area of @RGIAHyd which serves food to Ola/Uber taxi drivers.@KTRTRS@CommissionrGHMC@zcsz_ghmc@AchnsGhmc@cyberabadpolice@cpcybdpic.twitter.com/zjeif6zCSf- Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) April 21, 2018
Moments after being posted, Cyberabad Police, tagged in the tweet, responded, directing officers at the airport to look into the matter.
@psrgia_cyb Sir please look into this matter- Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) April 21, 2018
A day later, RGI Airport Police Station replied to the tweet saying the premises had been checked and that the owner has been warned to keep the canteen clean.
Rushed to the spot/ canteen and checked the entire canteen and instructed the owner to keep it as clean and neat and warned him don't repeat it in the future.- RGI Airport Police Station (@psrgia_cyb) April 22, 2018
The official twitter account of the Hyderabad International Airport also shared updates on the matter.
Dear Sir, Immediately after we have received the feedback from you, we have took up this matter with all seriousness it warrants. (1/3)- RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018
The canteen operator has already initiated actions like heightened pest control various measures to improve the hygiene and also certain infrastructural changes to protect the kitchen from pests . (2/3)- RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018
Our team will also monitor the kitchen and canteen hygiene on daily basis. We really appreciate for bringing this matter to our notice.(3/3)- RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018
The video has stirred strong reactions from people on Twitter, with some even demanding that the canteen be shut down.
It's very bad for our- ahmedadulrazzak (@ahmedadulrazzak) April 22, 2018
International Airport image.
Plz seez this canteen cancelled the tender fist- TMOWA HYD VICE PRESIDENT (@HydVice) April 21, 2018
Whose duty it is to inspect the canteen ? what are the food safety inspectors doing ? Concerned department should have cancelled the license of that canteen ? Mr. @KTRTRS do we have enough food safety staff in the department ?- MIR AMJAD ALI KHAN (@miramjadalik) April 22, 2018
cc: @TelanganaCMO@sravandasoju@Muzaffer_rocks
