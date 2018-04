Video Of Rat-Infested Canteen At Hyderabad Airport Will Make You Sick

@psrgia_cyb Sir please look into this matter - Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) April 21, 2018

Rushed to the spot/ canteen and checked the entire canteen and instructed the owner to keep it as clean and neat and warned him don't repeat it in the future. - RGI Airport Police Station (@psrgia_cyb) April 22, 2018

Dear Sir, Immediately after we have received the feedback from you, we have took up this matter with all seriousness it warrants. (1/3) - RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018

The canteen operator has already initiated actions like heightened pest control various measures to improve the hygiene and also certain infrastructural changes to protect the kitchen from pests . (2/3) - RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018

Our team will also monitor the kitchen and canteen hygiene on daily basis. We really appreciate for bringing this matter to our notice.(3/3) - RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018

It's very bad for our

International Airport image. - ahmedadulrazzak (@ahmedadulrazzak) April 22, 2018

Plz seez this canteen cancelled the tender fist - TMOWA HYD VICE PRESIDENT (@HydVice) April 21, 2018

Whose duty it is to inspect the canteen ? what are the food safety inspectors doing ? Concerned department should have cancelled the license of that canteen ? Mr. @KTRTRS do we have enough food safety staff in the department ?

cc: @TelanganaCMO@sravandasoju@Muzaffer_rocks - MIR AMJAD ALI KHAN (@miramjadalik) April 22, 2018

A shocking video recorded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad shows the despicable condition of a canteen kitchen situated at the airport's parking area. The clip shows several rats scurrying inside the kitchen of the canteen, which is usually frequented by cab drivers. The video has prompted airport officials and police officers to investigate the matter and take necessary action. The video was tweeted by Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek, on April 21. "See the canteen situated in parking area of @RGIAHyd which serves food to Ola/Uber taxi drivers," he tweeted.The repulsive video, most likely recorded at night, shows rats roaming around the kitchen, sitting on utensils and nibbling on bits of food available to them. The camera also pans across to show the empty canteen.Moments after being posted, Cyberabad Police, tagged in the tweet, responded, directing officers at the airport to look into the matter.A day later, RGI Airport Police Station replied to the tweet saying the premises had been checked and that the owner has been warned to keep the canteen clean.The official twitter account of the Hyderabad International Airport also shared updates on the matter.The video has stirred strong reactions from people on Twitter, with some even demanding that the canteen be shut down.Do you agree with the netizens' demands? Let us know in the comments section.Click for more trending news