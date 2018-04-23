Video Of Rat-Infested Canteen At Hyderabad Airport Will Make You Sick

The video was tweeted by Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek.

@psrgia_cyb Sir please look into this matter - Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) April 21, 2018

Rushed to the spot/ canteen and checked the entire canteen and instructed the owner to keep it as clean and neat and warned him don't repeat it in the future. - RGI Airport Police Station (@psrgia_cyb) April 22, 2018

Dear Sir, Immediately after we have received the feedback from you, we have took up this matter with all seriousness it warrants. (1/3) - RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018

The canteen operator has already initiated actions like heightened pest control various measures to improve the hygiene and also certain infrastructural changes to protect the kitchen from pests . (2/3) - RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018

Our team will also monitor the kitchen and canteen hygiene on daily basis. We really appreciate for bringing this matter to our notice.(3/3) - RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) April 22, 2018

It's very bad for our

International Airport image. - ahmedadulrazzak (@ahmedadulrazzak) April 22, 2018

Plz seez this canteen cancelled the tender fist - TMOWA HYD VICE PRESIDENT (@HydVice) April 21, 2018

Whose duty it is to inspect the canteen ? what are the food safety inspectors doing ? Concerned department should have cancelled the license of that canteen ? Mr. @KTRTRS do we have enough food safety staff in the department ?

cc: @TelanganaCMO@sravandasoju@Muzaffer_rocks - MIR AMJAD ALI KHAN (@miramjadalik) April 22, 2018