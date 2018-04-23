Video Of Rat-Infested Canteen At Hyderabad Airport Will Make You Sick

The repulsive video shows rats roaming around the kitchen and nibbling on bits of food available to them

Offbeat | | Updated: April 23, 2018 15:16 IST
The video was tweeted by Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek.

A shocking video recorded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad shows the despicable condition of a canteen kitchen situated at the airport's parking area.  The clip shows several rats scurrying inside the kitchen of the canteen, which is usually frequented by cab drivers. The video has prompted airport officials and police officers to investigate the matter and take necessary action.

The video was tweeted by Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek, on April 21. "See the canteen situated in parking area of @RGIAHyd which serves food to Ola/Uber taxi drivers," he tweeted.

The repulsive video, most likely recorded at night, shows rats roaming around the kitchen, sitting on utensils and nibbling on bits of food available to them. The camera also pans across to show the empty canteen.
 
Moments after being posted, Cyberabad Police, tagged in the tweet, responded, directing officers at the airport to look into the matter.
 
A day later, RGI Airport Police Station replied to the tweet saying the premises had been checked and that the owner has been warned to keep the canteen clean.
 
The official twitter account of the Hyderabad International Airport also shared updates on the matter.
 
The video has stirred strong reactions from people on Twitter, with some even demanding that the canteen be shut down.
 
Do you agree with the netizens' demands? Let us know in the comments section.

