Video Of Rare Red Panda In Arunachal Pradesh Leaves Internet Amazed

Red pandas are famous for their adorable looks. They are fun-loving animals with kitten-like faces and striking reddish-brown coats. Recently, a red panda was spotted sitting on a tree in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. The Chief Minister of the state, Pema Khandu, took to social media to share a video of the same and internet users cannot get over the cute animal.

The video shows the red panda perched on a tree amid the picturesque scenery of Arunachal Pradesh. The cute animal is then brought into focus by the camera. The panda stares straight into the camera's lens and looks extremely amazed by it. A few seconds later, it starts to look around.

"Cute and little #RedPanda spotted in Tawang! The small mammal is listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature list of threatened species. These bamboo-munching species mostly reside in Himalayan regions of Northeast. Let us together protect them. They are important to safeguard biodiversity and maintain ecological integrity," Mr Khandu said on Twitter.

Cute and little #RedPanda 🐼 spotted in Tawang!



The small mammal is listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature list of threatened species.



These bamboo-munching species mostly reside in Himalayan regions of Northeast. Let us together protect… pic.twitter.com/h2RGbSvpwy — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 23, 2023

The video was also shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. "Such an adorable little Red Panda found in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh shared by CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji. Let's conserve our beautiful species," he wrote. In another tweet, he said, "This beautiful but elusive species is found in the mountains of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal."

Since being shared, the post has amassed 1.2 lakh views and four thousand likes.

"Gorgeous!!...we must protect them at all cost," said a user.

"Really amazing," said a person.

"Wow, I didn't know that. These little creatures are also found in India. Hope i see one," added a person.

Another user said, "Woww.. beautiful video.. Red panda's are magnificent acrobats... Although, as per IUCN Red List, the Red panda is an endangered species category."

"Thats beautiful," remarked a person.