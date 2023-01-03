Video Of Great Hornbills Engaged In Mid-Air Duel Wins The Internet

Two great hornbills engage in aerial jousting.

An Indian administrative services officer, Supriya Sahu, who works as Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, has shared an interesting video that is getting a lot of traction on Twitter.

The post has two parts: a photo and a video, both of which show two vivid, yellow-and-black birds perched on a tree taking off and engaging in aerial combat.The image and the video were both captured by professional photographer K. A. Dhanuparan, who also won an award for these extraordinary visuals.

She shared the post with a caption that reads, "Hundreds of Great Hornbills congregate in Nelliyampathy and Valparai regions in Tamil Nadu every year. Here is a brilliant capture of 'mid air casque butting' when two hornbills engage in an aggressive fight, hitting with their casques. Captured by Dhanuparan."

However, many Twitter users corrected her writing to say that Nelliyampathy is in Kerala.

Here is the link to the post:

Hundreds of Great Hornbills congregate in Nelliyampathy and Valparai regions in Tamil Nadu every year. Here is a brilliant capture of 'mid air casque butting' when two hornbills engage in an aggressive fight hitting with their casques.Captured by Dhanuparan #Hornbillspic.twitter.com/xeiA3cUTxf — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 2, 2023

The amazing video has nearly 50,000 views and over a thousand likes. Several other users also left many interesting comments on it.

"Truly a wonderful sight to see for any wildlife or nature photographer," one user commented.

Another user commented that, "Bird's add so much beauty to nature, making life rich. Everyone wishes to live a prosperous life.Care for All Living Things!"

"Astonishing man. I salute your love for animals and birds," a third user wrote.

