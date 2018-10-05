Video Of Donald Trump Boarding Plane With Toilet Paper Stuck To Shoe Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump waves departing from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (AFP)

US President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One on Thursday with a piece of toilet paper stuck to his left shoe. Videos going viral show Mr Trump at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, walking up the steps to the aircraft with a piece of paper stuck to his left shoe. While it is not clear whether the paper is actually toilet paper, it does seem to be the explanation that the Internet is most willing to accept.

Cameras captured the hilarious moment an oblivious Mr Trump walked up the steps with the paper trailing behind him. As he turns around to wave upon entering the aircraft, the paper gets dislodged

Since being shared online, various versions of the video have together collected millions of views.

Watch the video below:

WATCH: President Trump boards Air Force One with what appears to be toilet paper stuck to his shoe pic.twitter.com/A0AEYXXlXq - Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 5, 2018



As expected, the bizarre video has inspired a ton of jokes and hilarious comments:

he actually makes train wrecks look organised - WhakarauJK (@ArrestJK) October 5, 2018

I think the horrible question is what made the toilet paper stick to his shoe? Asking for a friend. - cassandra (@judiadg) October 5, 2018

The jokes just write themselves. - Darlene Langley (@rufusdrl) October 5, 2018

Many wondered why nobody bothered to inform the POTUS that he had paper stuck to his shoe

That means there is not a single person who cares about him enough to tell him he had toilet paper stuck to his shoe from whatever bathroom he was in all the way to the plane https://t.co/87Xz1rrxXQ - rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 5, 2018

Guy clearly has no friends. https://t.co/PG1JUqsLme - Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) October 5, 2018

Point is nobody protected him - Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) October 5, 2018

While others just laughed at the absurdity of the whole episode

Such small joys these days. This is one of them. - lynda (@crazyfamilyomg) October 5, 2018

Thank you for the one laugh I've had today. - Suzy Byrne (@SuzyByrne) October 5, 2018

The US President certainly does not seem to have a good history with boarding aircrafts. Back in February, a video of his hair getting blown apart by the wind as he boarded a plane had gone viral.