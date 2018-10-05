Video Of Donald Trump Boarding Plane With Toilet Paper Stuck To Shoe Goes Viral

As expected, the bizarre video of Donald Trump with paper stuck to his shoe has inspired a ton of jokes

Offbeat | | Updated: October 05, 2018 12:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Video Of Donald Trump Boarding Plane With Toilet Paper Stuck To Shoe Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump waves departing from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (AFP)

US President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One on Thursday with a piece of toilet paper stuck to his left shoe. Videos going viral show Mr Trump at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, walking up the steps to the aircraft with a piece of paper stuck to his left shoe. While it is not clear whether the paper is actually toilet paper, it does seem to be the explanation that the Internet is most willing to accept.

Cameras captured the hilarious moment an oblivious Mr Trump walked up the steps with the paper trailing behind him. As he turns around to wave upon entering the aircraft, the paper gets dislodged  

Since being shared online, various versions of the video have together collected millions of views.

Watch the video below:

 
As expected, the bizarre video has inspired a ton of jokes and hilarious comments:

 

Many wondered why nobody bothered to inform the POTUS that he had paper stuck to his shoe

While others just laughed at the absurdity of the whole episode

The US President certainly does not seem to have a good history with boarding aircrafts. Back in February, a video of his hair getting blown apart by the wind as he boarded a plane had gone viral.

 

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald Trumptoilet paperDonald Trump Video

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Vladimir Putin in IndiaHOP LiveLive ScoreChennai WeatherNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonChanda KochharLoveYatriRamila Umashankar

................................ Advertisement ................................