Video Of Dog In Full-Blown Hug In Owner's Lap Leaves Internet 'Happy'

The dog hugs its owner and doesn't let go.

Humans and dogs have the purest, most endearing friendship known as "ideally suited companions." This one thing has been proven numerous times, repeatedly.

Despite the fact that there are countless videos on the internet that show how much dog and humans love one another, every few days a new video appears that brightens our day. A video of this kind was recently shared on Twitter and received positive feedback from all users.

The dog uses the owner's lap as a playground and as a place to calm down when it is stressed. The dog is seen cuddling its owner nonstop and refusing to leave her in the footage.

Watch the video here:

The popular video is slowly reaching 500,000 views on Twitter. Also, it has around 1000 retweets, over 13,000 likes, and nearly 200 bookmarks.

Several users are leaving interesting comments on the video.

Other users contributed a few dog videos that were even cuter and more intriguing.

"That's a face of contentment and bliss. Tonnes of oxytocin are being released in both humans and her dog here. :)" commented one user.

Contradicting the video's caption, one user wrote that "This is not a "happy dog." Ears back, eye slits, lip-licking, and stiff posture are all signs of stress in a dog. Learn to read dog body language."