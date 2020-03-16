Video Of Bizarre Creature Has Internet Asking 'What Is This?'

A video of a strange-looking creature was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

A video going steadily viral online has left social media users scratching their heads. Shared this morning by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, it shows a strange-looking creature slowly climbing a tree. The creature, which some in the comments section theorised to be an insect and others a grasshopper, looks much like a mass of thin bones moving laboriously forward.

Mr Kaswan, while sharing the video, said that it described how nature is filled with details that one often fails to observe.

"Nature has filled every detail with precision. Details which many a times we don't observe." wrote Mr Kaswan, adding that the video was filmed by Maria Chacon. "Believe me you have never seen such creature till now," he wrote.

Shared online less than an hour ago, the 44-second clip has already been viewed more than 3,200 times on the microblogging platform. The comments section, meanwhile, has been filled with Twitter users curious about what the creature is called.

"We had seen photographs of this insect , along with those of other stick insects and leaf insects - but we had no idea about its movement, till now. Bizarre!" wrote one Twitter user.

"What is it?" asked another, while a third added: "Never seen such a creature... what is its name?"

Some also tried guessing what the creature could be:

While others marveled at the wonders of nature

