Video: Hospital Staff Dances For Ballet-Loving Girl Battling Cancer

Isobel Fletcher, 5, was surprised with a special ballet performance.

Staff members at a UK hospital put up a special ballet performance for a five-year-old cancer patient. Isobel Fletcher was left beaming with joy after staff at Worcestershire Royal Hospital donned tutus to cheer her up, reports the BBC.

Dr Baylon Kamalarajan and Emma Maunder tiptoed into Isobel's room wearing colourful tutus and put up a delightful ballet performance for the girl, who is being treated for cancer for a second time.

Footage shows the little girl laughing happily as the doctor and nurse danced their way into her room and proceeded to jump and pirouette.

"When Ballet-mad Izzy came into our Children's Clinic for her cancer treatment on Friday, two of the team surprised her with a very special routine..." Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust posted on Facebook while sharing the clip. "Huge thanks to Baylon and Emma for the lovely surprise, and well done Izzy for *literally* keeping them on their toes!"

The video has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook, collecting more than 2,000 reactions and hundreds of comments.

According to the Daily Mail, Isobel is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. She had previously completed two years of treatment in May 2019 before relapsing.

"We thought it would be a nice way to cheer up," said Dawn Forbes, the children and young people's oncology nurse at the cancer unit at the hospital. "She always has ballet books with her and brings them in to read during her treatment."

