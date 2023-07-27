Video Claims To Show Driverless Car In Bengaluru, Internet Stunned

The video has garnered over 12,000 views.

A driverless car recently surprised people as it roamed the streets of Bengaluru. The video of the car, which looks like a vehicle from any Hollywood sci-fi movie, was tweeted by a user named Anirudh Ravishankar, who claims that the car was spotted in Bengaluru. He also captioned the post, "On the streets of Bengaluru."

As the futuristic car went down the street, spectators on the street were seen turning around to take another look.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 12,000 likes on the microblogging website, along with several retweets.

Social media users were quite interested in the video and expressed their delight in the comments.

"Indian cybertruck?" wrote one Twitter user. "What is that 'thing'?" asked another user in the comment section.

A third user claimed to have seen this vehicle on Bengaluru Road and wrote, "Saw this in 27th Main Road Lane. Guys are testing this".

One user claimed to identify the vehicle and said it was a zPod.

zPod is a self-driving car that is produced by Minus Zero, an autonomous mobility startup based out of Bengaluru.

On its Instagram page, the company Minus Zero claims that the zPod vehicle doesn't have a traditional steering wheel. Instead, high-resolution cameras are used to analyse driving conditions and traffic in real-time, making it easier to navigate the roads.

Explaining the technology behind it, the start-up mentions that it is equipped with a comprehensive camera-sensor suite; the zPod captures its surroundings, feeding the data to an embedded AI system.

"This intelligent technology processes visual information, enabling obstacle avoidance, speed control, and precise stopping.With the potential for 'Level 5' autonomy, the zPod represents the pinnacle of self-driving capabilities. It can operate independently without the need for human intervention," said the manufacturers.

Featured Video Of The Day Video: Speeding Car Hits Biker, Flings Student Several Feet In Karnataka