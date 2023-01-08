Video: Cheetah Takes Huge Strides To Reach Top Speed. Internet Mesmerised

The video was posted by a page named Fascinate on Twitter

Cheetah, species name Acinonyx jubatus is the fastest land animal in the world. The animal can leave an automobile into dust, it can run from zero to 60 miles an hour. Now, a video is going viral on the internet where a cheetah can be seen taking huge strides.

The video was posted by a page named Fascinate on Twitter. The video shows the big cat running at its fastest speed in a field to catch prey. The caption of the video reads, "While running, cheetahs cover up to 22 feet per stride reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour."

Watch the video here:

While running, cheetahs cover up to 22 feet per stride reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. pic.twitter.com/4xL7Y6qvCC — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 8, 2023

The video left the internet mesmerised and it has collected over 9 million views on Twitter. A user commented, "A remarkable cat. Even though it runs at 75 miles per hour, its head hardly bobs up and down. At lower speeds, its head is almost completely steady, like the gyro-skull of an owl - fixated on the prey."

Another user wrote, "And to think ... we get to live in the same world as such a creature. What a gift to co-exist."

The third user commented, "Cats are so fast because of their flexible spine.

They have more vertebrae than most other mammals, allowing for enhanced bendability. Also, their intervertebral discs can stretch a little bit, storing elastic energy which propels the cat forward when the spine retracts again."

The fourth user expressed, "I watched two Cheetahs in South Africa sprint full out like this to catch a Kudo. Amazing speed. The Kudo made tight, quick turns so their speed wasn't as useful and it got away."





