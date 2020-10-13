Video: Brave 5-Year-Old Tries To Protect His Mum From Armed Home Invaders

David Johnson, five, jumping up to defend his mother and sister after armed men broke into their house.

A five-year-old American boy has been hailed a hero for jumping into action to protect his family from armed home invaders. Disturbing footage of the home invasion was released by South Bend Police in Indiana. It shows David Johnson, five, jumping up to defend his mother and sister after several men, some of them carrying guns, broke into their house, reports Daily Mail.

According to South Bend Police, on September 30, four men forced themselves into a house in the city. Footage shared on social media shows a woman, identified as David's mother Tamika Reid, ironing clothes when the armed men barged into her home. Police said that the gunmen knocked on the door and a juvenile answered. "A juvenile occupant opened the door and the four males forced themselves inside," they wrote on Facebook.

The men, all wearing hoodies, started waving their weapons around. Seeing this, David swung into action and swatted one of the men, then threw his toy at him in a bid to protect his family. "You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home," wrote South Bend Police while sharing the footage.

"I tried throwing my car at him," the brave child recalled, according to the New York Post.

Fortunately, the men left without taking anything or hurting anyone, although shots were fired.

David's courage has earned him a ton of praise on social media.

"What a brave little man! Someone give him a medal, he tried his best to protect his family," wrote one person in the comments section.

"This was heartbreaking to watch. That lil man was brave beyond measures. Glad he and his family weren't injured," said another.

Police officials also praised the boy. "A lot of people are saying this little boy is so brave and he deserves a gold star, and that's true, he was extremely brave in this situation," South Bend police spokeswoman Christine Karsten said. "But no little boy, nobody in general should have to go through something like this, so it's really important we get those who are responsible for this heinous crime off the streets."