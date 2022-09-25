Watch: Anand Mahindra Wants This Boy To Be UN Ambassador For Peace. Here Is Why

Anand Mahindra sent a lovely message to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is a frequent social media user. He is known for his quirky social media posts. He has recently shared a video on Twitter that shows a little boy walking on the plane, greeting passengers who boarded the plane.

The world often seems to be becoming more conflict-ridden. Russia's mobilisation only adds to the woes. But Children know how to remind us of how the world SHOULD be. @antonioguterres should make this toddler a UN Ambassador for peace & goodwill! pic.twitter.com/AMECrbZGcX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 24, 2022

Mr. Mahindra posted the video on Twitter on Sunday. The video opens with a little boy waving hello to the passengers as they settle into their seats on the plane. He waves to each passenger as he passes through each one of them and they all return the favour. The passengers may be observed being both shocked and pleased by the toddler's manners.

While sharing the post, the industrialist sent a lovely message to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. "The world often seems to be becoming more conflict-ridden. Russia's mobilisation only adds to the woes. But Children know how to remind us of how the world SHOULD be. @antonioguterres should make this toddler a UN Ambassador for peace & goodwill," Mr Mahindra wrote.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 2.2 lakh views and more than 10,000 likes. More than 900 users have retweeted the post and numerous users have made heartfelt remarks in the comment section of the post.

One user wrote, "Once upon a time everyone was a child, the only regret is during the growing up most of us forget to live in the moment and spread love and not conflict..!!"

Another said, "Next big leader. He should come to India and teach our adults how to behave with one another."

"Such a simple act spreading smiles and happiness! Kudos to his parents," wrote a third user while sharing the post.



