Ustad Zakir Hussain's Divine Tabla Rendition Resonates Across Social Media

Ustad Zakir Hussain won three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards this year.

Noted Indian tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain has captured the attention of social media users with a mesmerising video showcasing his unparalleled skill and spiritual connection.

In the video, which is circulating on social media, Mr Zakir masterfully plays Lord Shiva's Damru on the tabla, evoking the divine sound of Shankhnaad of Ganas. The video has drawn widespread admiration from internet users.

"Absolute mastery on Tabla with divine blessings," a social media user captioned the video shared on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter.





Ustaad Zakir Hussain plays Mahadev's Damru and subsequently produces the sound of Shankhnaad of Ganas, both on Tabla. Absolute mastery on Tabla with divine blessings.pic.twitter.com/BM0u4JOCQN — Priyanka (Astrology Guidance) (@AstroAmigo) March 2, 2024

Another user praised Mr Zakir's movements as "skilled and artistic," attributing his talent to divine intervention and likening the music to the sacred rituals of Ujjain.

"Absolutely mesmerising," echoed another social media user, while a third expressed pride in Mr Zakir's contribution to Indian culture and music, acknowledging him as a source of inspiration.

Mr Zakir's recent triumph at the Grammy Awards further solidifies his status as a global icon in the world of music. Making history as the first Indian to win three Grammy awards in a single night, Mr Zakir described the achievement as a landmark moment for India during an interview with NDTV.

This year, the prestigious Grammy Awards recognised not only mainstream artists like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus but also celebrated musicians like Zakir Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.

Their collaboration on the award-winning track "Pashto," featuring American musicians Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, earned them the accolade for Best Global Music Performance, adding another milestone to Mr Zakir's illustrious career.