US Woman Includes 'Wonderfully Rehabbed' Ex-Husband In House Sale

A real estate agent in Florida, who is selling her own house, has promised to include her ex-husband in the sale. Crystal Ball, 43, has said that he will cook and clean for the new buyers.

The property - one the three that Ms Ball owns - has been listed on real estate sites and Facebook too, which shows her husband Richard Chaillou, 54, posing around the house and even flexing his muscles.

Ms Ball and Mr Chaillou, who got married seven years ago, got separated recently, according to the New York Post. So she sweetened the deal by including her husband in the home sale.

The property in Panama Beach City has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a patio, pool and a hot tub. And if a buyer agrees to take in her ex, Ms Ball is ready to give a discount too.

The house has been listed for $699,000. The advertisement for the property says it comes with a "wonderfully rehabbed husband".

The listing also claims that Mr Chaillou will help cook, clean and manage repairs throughout as part of his role as a live-in handyman.

Ms Ball got her real estate license in 2019 and is selling the property in Panama City Beach, Florida, for a profit, the Daily Mail said in a report.

Despite the divorce, both Chaillou and Ms Ball are on good terms and co-parenting a son. She told the Daily Mail that it would be nice to include him and ensure he'd have a place to stay after their split.

Zillow Gone Wild, which has listed the property, says that Ms Ball purchased the property in March for $380,000 and has made some updates to justify the $699,000 price tag. She lives in Birmingham, Alabama.