US Woman, 71, Earns Guinness World Record Title Of Oldest Female Ninja

Virginia Lenore MacColl started ninja warrior competitions at 66.

In the most recent Guinness World Records (GWR) roundup, a 71-year-old woman from the United States was recognised as the oldest female ninja, proving the adage 'Age is just a number' to be completely true. The organisation also released a video showing her navigating obstacle courses filled with a variety of challenges. In the video, she can be seen climbing, jumping, and even swinging from a bar.

"Oldest competitive ninja athlete (female). Competed at the age of 70 years and 90 days," Guinness World Records said in a video post on Instagram. According to the organisation's blog, Virginia Lenore MacColl began her journey into ninja warrior competitions at the age of 66, inspired by her daughter's encouragement to take up sports.

MacColl added that she was motivated to start her journey after watching her daughter, Jessie Graff, participate in American Ninja Warrior.

Ms MacColl said, "While I cheered for my daughter Jessie Graff, I found inspiration in her strength, grace, and health."

Earlier, she had never participated in athletics or weightlifting. She also mentioned that it took her a while to even consider herself an athlete. However, the 71-year-old found herself committing to four cardio, strength training, and obstacle training sessions each week.

"I engage in cardio through swimming two to three times a week," she said.

Her favourite ninja moves include swinging on rings and climbing ropes, while she considers the salmon ladder and the warped wall to be some of the trickier techniques.

Speaking about her husband, she said he was her "biggest supporter." MacColl further mentioned, "Despite being unable to travel for medical reasons, he consistently encourages me to participate in every competition."



Regarding her exercise routine, she explained that her primary dietary choice is a 'Mediterranean diet,' consisting primarily of fish, and vegetables, along with some chicken and turkey. However, she avoids dairy products and soda, and carefully monitors her sugar intake to keep it in check.