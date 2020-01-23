US Senator Elizabeth Warren Names Favourite Indian Dish, Leaves Everyone Confused

Elizabeth Warren, 70, was recently asked to name her favourite Indian food.

Elizabeth Warren, 70, appeared on Vice News' 'Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum'. During a segment of the forum titled 'The Short Answer', the US Senator was asked to name her favourite Indian food. Her answer left everyone - including the forum hosts - confused.

"Oh... It's like big tapioca. Do you know this stuff I'm talking about? And you serve it with daal and it's so good," said Ms Warren.

"I think you made that up," responded one host, laughing. "I'm not sure if I know it."

You can watch the interaction here.

Tapioca is a starchy product extracted from cassava root. It is also called sago or sabudana.

Elizabeth Warren's "big tapioca" served with "daal" also left many social media users scratching their heads, and led to much hilarity on Twitter.

.@ewarren is asked about her favorite Indian food at @vicenews' #BrownandBlack forum:



"It's like big tapioca. And you serve it with daal!" she says.



If you know what she's referring to, feel free to chime in. — Zohreen Shah (@Zohreen) January 20, 2020

Some tried guessing the Indian dish she was referring to.

It's boondi raita. It's not kheer. How is every Indian getting this wrong? — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) January 21, 2020

I assume she's thinking of this, or something like it. https://t.co/5Zbv24Xp9N — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 21, 2020

I assumed she meant kheer but I've never had it with daal — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 20, 2020

Almost positive she means papadam b/c it looks kinda like Indian tapioca chips, but bigger. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) January 21, 2020

Others just cracked jokes.

when will elizabeth warren issue a clarification on her troubling statements describing a big tapioca — [Everyone disliked that.] (@NotE0157H7) January 23, 2020

Me sitting on the bus to work trying to figure out what Liz Warren meant by tapioca pic.twitter.com/vN80XvVs9p — Ben (@PrimiSecundi) January 22, 2020

Showed my wife, who is Punjabi, and she just stared at it for a solid ten seconds. Just responds with "What?" pic.twitter.com/QiQvGisE7K — Alex Middleton (@Middinho15) January 22, 2020

I knew Warren was in the pocket of Big Tapioca. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) January 21, 2020

Elizabeth Warren's response to the question, in fact, also led to a "serious disagreement" with US Senator Bernie Sanders, who was also part of the forum. On Tuesday, host Krishna Sai Andavolu tweeted a video of an interaction that took place backstage, where Mr Sanders can be heard telling Ms Warren "We have a serious disagreement... on Indian food."

Bernie to warren: “we have a serious disagreement... on Indian food” backstage at #BrownandBlack forum @vicenewspic.twitter.com/MpRGq5fbij — Krishna Sai Andavolu (@kandavolu) January 20, 2020

