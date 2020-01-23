US Senator Elizabeth Warren Names Favourite Indian Dish, Leaves Everyone Confused

Elizabeth Warren was asked to name her favourite Indian food at 'Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum'.

Elizabeth Warren, 70, was recently asked to name her favourite Indian food.

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren was recently asked what her favourite Indian dish is. Her response only raised more questions.

Elizabeth Warren, 70, appeared on Vice News' 'Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum'. During a segment of the forum titled 'The Short Answer', the US Senator was asked to name her favourite Indian food. Her answer left everyone - including the forum hosts - confused.

"Oh... It's like big tapioca. Do you know this stuff I'm talking about? And you serve it with daal and it's so good," said Ms Warren.

"I think you made that up," responded one host, laughing. "I'm not sure if I know it."

You can watch the interaction here.

Tapioca is a starchy product extracted from cassava root. It is also called sago or sabudana.

Elizabeth Warren's "big tapioca" served with "daal" also left many social media users scratching their heads, and led to much hilarity on Twitter.

Some tried guessing the Indian dish she was referring to.

Others just cracked jokes.

Elizabeth Warren's response to the question, in fact, also led to a "serious disagreement" with US Senator Bernie Sanders, who was also part of the forum. On Tuesday, host Krishna Sai Andavolu tweeted a video of an interaction that took place backstage, where Mr Sanders can be heard telling Ms Warren "We have a serious disagreement... on Indian food."

In October, Elizabeth Warren received loud applause at CNN's LGBTQ Town Hall when she joked about a potential faith-based argument against same-sex marriages.

