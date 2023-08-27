US Reporter Proposes To News Anchor Girlfriend On Live Television, Internet Loves It

The event unfolded live on a TV news channel in Tennessee, United States

A lot of time and effort goes into planning the perfect proposal when the guy decides to go down on one knee to ask for his lover's hand in marriage. One such sweet moment unfolded live on a TV news channel in Tennessee, United States, leaving internet users amazed.

A video of the proposal has gone viral on Instagram showing the news anchor receiving the biggest surprise of her life after her colleague and her now-fiance decided to propose to her during a live telecast.

Cornelia Nicholson, a news anchor for NBC affiliate WRCB-TV, was as usual reading a news bulletin when the segment turned to her. Her boyfriend and fellow journalist, Riley Nagel then appeared on the set with a bouquet and a ring in his hand. He went down on one knee and asked Ms Nicholson for her hand in marriage to which she said yes with tears of joy in her eyes.

Watch the video here:

"I have a very special report, for people at home, who don't know, Cornelia and I met in Montana, at a news station almost four years ago. And, when I first met you, I was very drawn to you. You have such an amazing personality, you are so bright, and you always light up the room when you come in and make everyone laugh," said Riley Nagel while proposing to Cornelia Nicholson.

Reacting to the beautiful proposal, one user said, ''And how considerate to him to do this while you're in full glam, good lighting, nails are done! what a dream!!!! love to see it.''

Another commented, ''FINALLY ON TO FOREVER! Congratulations to you both! Y'all are still a dream team couple for the books!''

A third said, ''Just so beautiful!!!!!! I love how both of you guys were nervous..so cute! Made it even more special. So happy for you and congratulations.''

"Protect this couple at all costs. I'm literally crying in my coffee,'' a fourth added.