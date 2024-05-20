'Unbothered': Swiggy Reacts To Video Of Delivery Executive Walking Past Taapsee Pannu

Many praised the Swiggy delivery agent for his professional behaviour.

A Swiggy delivery executive recently surprised everyone on the internet after a video of him walking past Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu went viral online. In the short clip, Ms Pannu was walking towards the car when a delivery agent moved without showing any signs of being star-struck.

The Swiggy representative can be seen entering a building complex to deliver an order in the 22-second footage. The paparazzi outside the gate ask the man to move from their frame so that they can capture the celebrity. The confused delivery agent looks at the photographers for a moment and then proceeds to enter the building. At the same time, the 'Dunki' actress can be seen exiting the building and heading towards the car. Notably, both the delivery agent and the actress do not look at each other as Ms Pannu is looking down intently. On being asked to stop and pose, Ms Pannu asks the photographers, "Kyun, party de rahe ho mujhe (Why, are you guys throwing me a party)."

Hey @Swiggy, this delivery partner deserves an incentive for his dedication!! 😬😂



pic.twitter.com/8MM6RfDZ2V — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) May 19, 2024

While sharing the video, Divya Gandotra Tandon wrote, "Hey @Swiggy, this delivery partner deserves an incentive for his dedication!!" Many internet users praised the Swiggy delivery agent for his professional behaviour.

Swiggy reacted to the now-viral video and said, "Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing."

"Some heroes do wear cap," said a user.

"@Swiggy plz give him a good incentive for doing his job without distraction and he did with fully dedication," commented a person.

A third added, "Camera men need to be taught how to treat everyone with basic minimum dignity..And kudos to this focussed swiggy boy"

"How shameless these paparazzi, photographers are, insulting a poor delivery boy who is working day in and day out to make the ends meet," said a person.

"Ignore your problems in life like this Swiggy delivery guy ignores media shouting and Taapsee Pannu," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu got married to Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in March in Udaipur in a private ceremony. Unlike other Bollywood celebrities, Taapsee kept her wedding a low-key affair. She didn't post any wedding pictures or videos on her social media feed.