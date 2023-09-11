UK Woman, 70, Wins Lottery, To Receive Rs 10 Lakh Per Month For 30 Years

She received the official confirmation from The National Lottery.

A 70-year-old woman from Dorking, England has won a lottery of 10,000 pounds (approximately Rs 10.37 lakh) for the next 30 years. Doris Stanbridge will receive this amount every month for the coming years. Ms Stanbridge has said that this win has inspired her to live to the age of 100.

Mrs Stanbridge celebrated her 70th birthday by purchasing a lottery ticket for thousands of pounds. Sharing about her winning journey, Mrs Stanbridge said that she was at home with her 3 daughters. She spotted some money spiders in her home and garden and used the creepy crawlies sighting as a prompt to buy a Set For Life ticket via the App.

Mrs Stanbridge received an email from the National Lottery over the weekend. She logged on to the app and thought that she had won 10 pounds. The email read, "Congratulations, you've won 10,000 pounds a month for 30 years."

Mrs Stanbridge couldn't believe her luck, so she rushed to her son-in-law's to get a second opinion, Doris opened a bottle of her birthday Champagne to celebrate her incredible win. The following morning, she received the official confirmation from The National Lottery.

Mrs Stanbridge told National Lottery, "It still seems a bit strange when I think about the win and that I will get that money every month for 30 years. It gives me a reason to be around until I am 100!"

Mrs Stanbridge and her husband Keith have treated themselves to a new bed and an air fryer and enjoyed a wonderful holiday in Cornwall with their extended family.

The happy couple also plan to revamp their house, their home of 50 years, and can't wait to treat their family to an abroad holiday. Mrs Stanbridge said, "It will be my grandson's first trip on an aeroplane. I have been looking at a villa in the country with a pool, and sunshine all the time!"

Mrs Stanbridge won in The National Lottery's Set For Life draw on Thursday 3rd August after matching all the winning numbers that night: 2, 11, 17, 30, 38 and Life Ball 3, the National Lottery release said.



