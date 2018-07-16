Twitter Loves Emmanuel Macron's Excited Reactions During World Cup Final

A photo of the French President Emmanuel Macron cheering during the World Cup final has gone viral.

France won the World Cup for the second time ever on Sunday - and among the millions celebrating the thrilling victory was French President Emmanuel Macron. The football-loving 40-year-old was pictured cheering from the stadium and getting drenched in the rain as he hugged every member of the winning team after their 4-2 triumph against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup final. He even attempted "the dab" with the players in their changing room! Safe to say, Twitter loves the fun-loving side to Mr Macron, and plenty of tweets congratulating him for France's win and praising his enthusiasm have poured in.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Emmanuel Macron's reaction as the final whistle is blown at the #WorldCuppic.twitter.com/5fMu9J80Bt - The Ringer (@ringer) July 15, 2018

We can safely say that President Macron is a bit happy. Good for him for busting through stuffy protocol!#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/AbKVNQqdba - (((Jon Benjamin))) (@JonBenjamin19) July 15, 2018

No cheering in the press box, uh, Mr. President https://t.co/YDhcswzirj - Luke Zimmermann (@lukezim) July 15, 2018

Hard not to love Macron.

'Is it still raining? I hadn't noticed'

Genuine emotion in a major political figure is so rare these days... pic.twitter.com/MwR0SrnwHT - James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) July 15, 2018

People love this photograph

A video of the French President attempting to dab with French defender Benjamin Mendy and star midfielder Paul Pogbahas gone viral on social media with over 82,000 'likes'

However, there were also those who criticised the president, possibly in reference to last month's incident where Mr Macron admonished a teenager for calling him "Manu." "You're here, at an official ceremony and you should behave," he said.

.@EmmanuelMacron No, you can't do that. You're here at an official ceremony and you should behave. You can play the fool but today it's the World Cup final OK? The day you want to celebrate with the squad you train first in order to make the squad, OK? And then you can celebrate. pic.twitter.com/MYI3C83n2x - heartbeeps (@hrtbps) July 15, 2018

Emmanuel Macron watched the FIFA World Cup final in Moscow with his wife, Brigitte. Political pollsters say that his enthusiastic cheering will give him a popularity boost after his poll ratings have been falling steadily in the last few months.