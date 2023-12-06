Touching Video Shows Israeli Girl Reuniting With School Friends After Being Released By Hamas

A heartwarming video has captured the moment an Israeli girl held hostage by Hamas was reunited with her classmates on her first day back at school. Notably, the 5-year-old girl Emelia Aloni and her 44-year-old mother Danielle Aloni were taken hostage by Hamas in Nir Oz on October 7. The mother-daughter duo was released on November 24 as part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. On Tuesday, December 5, the young girl returned to her school and was wholeheartedly welcomed by her school friends and teachers.

The video starts with the girl beaming as a staff member hugged her before she ran to embrace her friends. All her friends hugged her tightly one by one and told her that they'd missed her. More children can be seen shouting her name as they run out of the classroom. The little girl smiles brightly as she hugs each of her friends multiple times.

''Exciting: Amelia Aloni returns to kindergarten after being kidnapped by Hamas terrorists two months ago,'' the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Exciting: Amelia Aloni returns to kindergarten after being kidnapped by Hamas terrorists two months ago pic.twitter.com/U0V7JSoWaR — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) December 5, 2023

On November 24, ​​Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages as part of a four-day cease-fire deal amid Israel's ongoing war with the terror group.

While hostage, Danielle was made to write a letter to the outside world by Hamas, about how Hamas treated her daughter like a ''queen.''

The letter read, "I sincerely thank you from the depths of my heart for your extraordinary humanity shown towards my daughter. You've treated her like parents, inviting her to your rooms, making her feel that you're not just friends, but true caring loved ones. Kids shouldn't be in prison, but thanks to you and other kind people we met along the way… my daughter considered herself a queen in Gaza.''

However, after their release, Danielle revealed the truth saying, ''On October 7, we were brutally kidnapped from our home. Our daughter saw things that children at that age, or at any age, should not see. It was a horror movie — you feel like you want to pinch yourself and wake up from this movie. People can die because their abductors simply decided to murder them.''