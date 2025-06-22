Top Chinese University Graduate Stole Wallets To Fund 'Wanderlust' Lifestyle

A Chinese man has been arrested by the police for stealing to fund his lifestyle of travelling around the world. The 25-year-old 'wanderlust' thief typically stole wallets full of cash and credit cards and immediately used the money to venture to exotic locations. What makes his habit of stealing more perplexing is the fact that he is a graduate from a top university in Shanghai and works in human resources at a major company in the city.

The man, identified only as An, has undertaken over 120 domestic and foreign trips in the last three years, solely due to sleight of hand. Suspicion regarding his lavish lifestyle was raised as he earns only Rs 1.20 lakh (10,000 yuan) a month, which is hardly enough to cover the cost of his extravagant travel escapades, according to a report in South China Morning Post.

The local police arrested An after a man attending a job interview at his company complained that his wallet was missing. In the complaint, the man said An had been acting suspiciously and that he received a call from the bank, informing him that someone had used the credit card to buy a return air ticket to a foreign country in An's name.

After apprehending An, the police officers also discovered two wallets belonging to men surnamed Zhou and Zhang at his home.

“I left my wallet on the check-in counter and went to a nearby counter to pack my luggage. When I returned two minutes later, my wallet was gone. It was so incredible,” said Mr Zhang.

Prior to the arrest, An was planning to fly to Africa, for which he had even received the necessary vaccines. During the police interrogation, he confessed to his crime, saying he loved travelling and showcasing the trips on social media.

“I am good at making friends in a strange environment. We chat happily in the evening and sometimes I will have sex with them,” he told the officers. “These are all nice encounters in my life.”