Tina Ambani's Birthday Post For Brother-In-Law Mukesh Ambani

A photograph shared by Tina Ambani on Instagram.

Tina Ambani posted a message on Instagram to wish brother-in-law Mukesh Ambani on his birthday. She took to Instagram this morning to share two photos of Mukesh Ambani, describing him as a "loving son, brother and brother-in-law".

The first photo shows the billionaire, who turns 64 today, with younger brother Anil Ambani and his wife, Tina. The second is an older photograph that shows Mukesh Ambani with Tina Ambani.

"Happy birthday to a loving son, brother and brother-in-law, adoring father and grandfather!" Ms Ambani wrote in her birthday message for her brother-in-law. "Wishing you happiness and health always."

Since being shared this morning, the post has racked up thousands of 'likes' and comments, with many Instagram users wishing the billionaire a happy birthday in the comments section, and others complimenting the throwback photographs.

Last month, Tina Ambani had also wished Mukesh and Nita Ambani on their wedding anniversary. "Cheers to a couple who complement and complete each other to perfection!" she had written, sharing a picture of herself and husband Anil with the couple.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani became grandparents on December 10, 2020 when Akash and Shloka Ambani's son Prithvi Akash Ambani was born.

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. He recently reclaimed the top spot in the Forbes list of India's 10 richest billionaires with a net worth of 84.5 billion dollars.