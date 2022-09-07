This Video Of A Dog And Seal Playing Fetch At A Beach Is The Best Thing You'll See Today

An adorable clip shows a dog and a seal playing fetch at a beach

Social media is full of videos that perfectly capture the cute antics of animals. This time it's a video of a dog playing fetch with a seal on a beach that has captured social media's attention, and it is sure to brush aside your mid-week blues as well. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video features a man playing fetch on a beach with his pet dog. But an eager seal makes a surprising cameo and joins the game of fetch.

Further in the video, the man throws the ball into the sea and in seconds, both seal and the dog run to catch the ball. The dog won the fetch game by getting there first and bringing back the ball.

The caption read, “Playing fetch with the dogs.”

Watch the video here:

Playing fetch with the dogs.. 😂



🎥 Dave Nelson pic.twitter.com/kFGIA2dn68 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 5, 2022

So far, the video has amassed 1 million views and received 3,437 retweets and several comments. The wholesome video has delighted the internet. Users have left amusing remarks in the comment section of the post. A user wrote, “Land dog vs sea dog.” Another user wrote, “Animals bring such joy to life.” Third comment read, “This wins the tweet of the day award. I used to have a dog like that. No matter the conditions he wanted to be in the water. I had to comb the ice chunks off him sometimes.”

The video was originally shared by Dave Nelson.

Dog videos are often shared on social media. Needless to say, dogs are a wonderful companion and a constant source of fun and amusement.