This UK Restaurant Makes You Sign 'Loss Of Life' Waiver To Take Hot Wing Challenge

Wing Kingz, a restaurant located in Canterbury, Kent, UK, has introduced a new culinary challenge designed to test the limits of spice tolerance. The aptly named "Earn Your Wingz" challenge requires participants to consume 15 chicken wings coated in a sauce featuring the Carolina Reaper pepper, known for its extreme heat.

However, before embarking on this fiery feat, challengers must sign a waiver, a unique precaution implemented by the restaurant. This waiver acknowledges the potential for intense discomfort associated with the Carolina Reaper and protects both the restaurant and the participant.

“I acknowledge that I will be engaging in the Earn Your Wingz Challenge, whereby there may be a risk of personal injury, illness or possible loss of life and damage to or loss of personal property,” according to the New York Post.

Another point on the waiver reads: “I agree that I am participating in the Earn Your Wingz Challenge at my own risk, and I accept that Wing Kingz, its employees or affiliates will not be held responsible for any consequences that may result from my participation.”

The challenge itself is a race against time and the body's ability to handle the intense heat. Participants must finish all 15 wings within a strict 10-minute window, followed by a 5-minute "burn time" to assess their ability to withstand the lingering effects.

The Carolina Reaper, a fiery red pepper developed by American breeder Ed Currie, boasts a scorching heat that can reach up to 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU). To put that into perspective, it's roughly 200 times hotter than your average jalapeno!

This fearsome pepper held the coveted title of world's hottest pepper for an impressive period, reigning supreme from 2013 until just recently. However, its crown was snatched by another of Currie's creations, the even hotter Pepper X.

For those who conquer the fiery challenge, the reward is twofold: a complimentary meal and a coveted spot on the restaurant's Hall of Fame wall. This unique challenge adds a touch of excitement to Wing Kingz' menu while offering a testament to the restaurant's commitment to pushing boundaries, albeit with a focus on responsible indulgence.

The restaurant claims most would-be competitors don't finish the plate. Competitors are also made to wear black gloves to handle the wings and are strongly advised to keep their hands away from their eyes at all times.