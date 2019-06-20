Watch: This Shield Claims To Protect Your Makeup In The Shower

You may never have wanted to shower with a full face on makeup on - but just in case you ever feel the urge, there's a nifty product to help you out. In the world of bizarre beauty innovations, a new addition is this shield that claims to protect your makeup in the shower. A video by Insider explores what the ShowrShield does, and how it fares under a shower.

The shield features a plastic mask with Velcro straps. According to Insider, the straps make it easy for anyone to wear the shield and adjust it as they like.

And how does it fare when it comes to protecting your makeup in the shower? Well, according to Insider's reviewer, the shield does a good job of ensuring that your face doesn't get wet. You can keep your lipstick and your eyeliner pristine while you enjoy your shower, thanks to the makeup shield.

Online, the response to the shield has been mixed. While some have questioned its whole purpose, given that showers are meant to get people clean, others have praised its functionality.

isn't the point of a shower to get clean? I'm lost as to why you'd have a full face of makeup on and then want to shower and wash your hair..... also if you take hot showers, wouldn't your makeup kinda sweat off under that shield??? Lol https://t.co/QW5pV1LSZP — Kailah (@kailah_casillas) June 14, 2019

Um.... don't you usually shower to get completely clean, including your face?!?!?! #busthttps://t.co/xRY7AKW0ek — Alison Fritz (@sunnychic78) June 15, 2019

Okay I get ready in morning, go to work, and sometimes I want to shower before going out in the evening but don't always have time to redo my makeup so I'm in. I'm sold. https://t.co/3VD0PW3EzN — Alyssa (@tacobitch247) June 17, 2019

