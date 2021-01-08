This Saree-Clad Gymnast Has Wowed Twitter With Her Stunts. Watch

Parul Arora has perfected the art of performing flips in a saree.

Parul Arora doesn't let her saree come in the way of her stunts. The national gold medal-winning gymnast has perfected the art of performing backflips while wearing a saree. In fact, she makes it look positively easy as she effortlessly pulls off cartwheels and flips with the six yard garment tucked around her.

After wowing social media with a clip that shows her doing front flips in a blue saree, the gymnast from Haryana is going viral again. This time, it is for a video that shows Parul Arora performing three flips while wearing a purple saree.

The video was first shared by Ms Arora on Instagram last month. "Saree m khatrnak stunt (Dangerous stunt in a saree)," she wrote while posting the clip on the photo and video sharing platform, where she has a following of over 1 lakh.

It came under the spotlight again Twitter user Aparna Jain shared it on the microblogging platform on Thursday. "When a gymnast does flips in a saree. Watched it thrice just to see how the saree defied gravity," she wrote.

When a gymnast does flips in a saree.



Watched it thrice just to see how the saree defied gravity. #ParulArora#ownitpic.twitter.com/tOxzqUOA7H — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) January 7, 2021

The video has been viewed over 1 lakh times and the number is rising steadily. In the comments section, many have praised the saree-clad gymnast.

Ms Arora had earlier impressed social media by teaming up with gymnast Michael Singh for a stunt video which has crossed a million views on Instagram.

Take a look at some of the other videos she has shared:

