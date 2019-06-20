This Sandwich Shop Is Florence's Most Legendary Street Eat

Considered to be one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Florence in Italy is home to many Renaissance masterpieces. If you are planning to visit Florence, you would probably include some of its popular sightseeing spots in your itinerary, like the Duomo and Ponte Vecchio. But most locals agree that a visit to this Tuscan city would not be complete without a trip to one of its most iconic eateries - All'Antico Vinaio. A video by Insider explores what makes this sandwich shop Florence's most legendary street eat.

Situated just minutes away from the spot where Michelangelo's 'David' used to stand until it was replaced by a replica, the Mazzanti family's All'antico Vinaio shops are crowded with customers day and night.

"Antico Vinaio was born at the beginning of the '60s because it's a very historical shop," owner Tommaso Mazzanti tells Insider. "It was founded by the Posani family, then my parents bought it at the end of the '80s, in 1989 to be exact.

Born as a single shop, All'antico Vinaio soon expanded to three. Today, these shops teem with people eager for their famous sandwiches.

Sandwiches here are made with a local bread called schiacciata, which is heated up in the kitchen and brought promptly to the counters, ready to be sliced.

"Schiacciata is, first of all, a very typical product from Florence," explains Tommaso Mazzanti. "It's a type of bread that is salted. It's different from our table bread, which is not salted."

The shop then has a seemingly endless selection of cold cuts, cheese, and homemade creams like the truffle cream and the artichoke cream. Customers can choose from the sandwiches on the menu, or they can get creative and fill their schiacciate with anything they want.

Watch the video above to find out more about this iconic sandwich shop.