This Riddle About Seven Candles Has Instagram Lit. Guess The Answer

The riddle poses a question and all you have to do is come up with the right answer. So without further ado, here's the riddle:
One look at the comments section of the post and it's clear the answer isn't that simple. While some people say the right answer is 7, some say it's 2, and still a few others suggest the answer is 5. Many have even shared explanations for their answer.
"If 7 candles are lit and two go out, you have two. The 5 that remain lit will melt away. You're left with the 2 that aren't burning," says one Instagram user. "There are still 7 candles, 2 of them have just burned out," says another.
"7 candles lit but you have a hidden stash of 98 candles in your basement because you're a candle freak,' jokes one individual. "5 . I am really confused because lots of my friends post thing and when I answer them, they said i was wrong. The answers they gave me was 2 and 5 and none," offers another.
So what's the correct answer according to you? Tell us using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news