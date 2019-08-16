This Line From 'Dream Girl' Trailer Has Become Meme Fodder On Twitter

A scene starring Vijay Raaz from the 'Dream Girl' trailer has inspired hilarious memes online.

The trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' was released recently to rave reviews online. While the funny trailer had netizens laughing out loud, one line from it in particular has inspired a ton of memes. In the trailer, Vijay Raaz, playing a cop in the movie, asks: "Dono alag alag hote hain kya? (Are they different?)"

His dialogue has become meme fodder on Twitter, inspiring many hilarious posts. We collected some of the best ones for you. Take a look:

Me : mom MacDonald's ya burger king chale?

Mom : pic.twitter.com/uEzU1paBH0 — shraddha💤 (@Lacer_tilia) August 14, 2019

Emraan Hashmi aur Himesh Reshamiya pic.twitter.com/2amQERli3n — Rahul 🇮🇳🌈 (@BeingTrickyy) August 14, 2019

When mom says 'kya banaun aaj... arhar dal ya masoor daal'



Me : pic.twitter.com/wrAoiQWlr5 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) August 14, 2019

Rohit Shetty making Singham , Simbaa. pic.twitter.com/Vd0zE1PjZw — Anonymous (@AdnyatMan) August 14, 2019

Customer: Aap work time mein lunch nahi kar sakte



SBI employee: pic.twitter.com/a14WvJYKAI — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) August 14, 2019

Me as a kid trying to find diffrent between Ravina Tondon and Twinkle Khanna #DreamGirlTrailer#DreamGirlpic.twitter.com/eExJvV9Fsr — it's_me_.DK._🙃 (@_branded_kamina) August 12, 2019

It wasn't the only scene from the 'Dream Girl' trailer that was turned into a meme. Here are some others:

Directed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, 'Dream Girl' stars Ayushamann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz among others. It is set to hit the screens on September 13.

Which meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.

