This Job Interview Question Has A Hilarious Twist, Sparks A Wave Of Laughter

Amidst a challenging job market, companies are embracing innovative interview methods, transforming the application procedure into an unforeseen journey. Yet, an unusual question by a company has left the internet amused.

An Instagram post by Nugget shared a screenshot from a job application originally posted by the user @beetagolsh, and it has since gone viral. The question inquired, "What would you do with an elephant you can't sell or give away?"

This now-viral interview question highlights the unconventional approach taken by some companies.

Since being posted the post has gathered nearly 80,000 likes and an array of hilarious responses by the netizens.

A user wrote, "Simple answer. I would take that elephant and find a circus willing to train it and pay me every time they use my elephant. That way I can make passive income off of the elephant that I was gifted."

Another user commented, "Open the fridge put the elephant in and close the fridge."

The third user joked, "Keep it in my office so whenever we have a business meeting I can say 'Are we going to address the elephant in the room?'"

"Painting its toenails red and hide it in a cherry tree," the fourth user commented.

"I'd leave it in a room and never acknowledge it," the fifth user wrote.