'Dilapidated' Cottage In UK Worth $60,000 Is The New Hot Property In The Market

The property generated a lot of interest among customers

A remote cottage in the UK located next to a signal box on the famous Settle to Carlisle railway has sparked worldwide interest after going on sale last year. According to a report by BBC, the dilapidated property, which was put on sale last year has no mains electricity or water. The property can only be reached by 4X4 or quad bike from Ribblehead.

Darren Spratt from estate agent Fisher Hopper told BBC, "We've never had anything quite like this."

Check out the property here:

The property generated a lot of interest among customers but no sale was forthcoming with the price reduced by $60,546 in Autumn 2022.

3 Bleamoor Cottages is a former railway worker's home situated on the main hiking path up Whernside, in the Yorkshire Dales. It has become a landmark as thousands of walkers pass the front of the Bleamoor Cottages.

"It's about a 20 to 25-minute walk to the property. That's one way to lug your shopping," Mr Spratt told the media outlet.

Mr Spratt did not expect that the house will become a family home again due to its unusual position.

Electricity is provided by a windmill and a diesel generator, the listing said.

Described as needing "the right buyer with a vision", its future is likely to be as a commercial property, such as a bunkhouse or a coffee shack, a BBC report said.

Mr Spratt shares that he feels the property could become an AirBnB-style experience.