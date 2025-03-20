This City Has The Most Women Checking If Their Partners Are Cheating On Tinder

London stands out as the UK city where women are most likely to suspect their partners of infidelity on Tinder, as per a CheatEye.ai report.

A recent analysis revealed that 27.4% of all Tinder-related searches in London were focused on uncovering a partner's potential infidelity. Notably, 62.4% of these searches were initiated by women trying to determine if their husbands or boyfriends were secretly using the dating app.

Beyond London, Manchester and Birmingham also ranked among the top cities grappling with relationship trust issues. In Manchester, 8.8% of Tinder searches involved suspicions of cheating, while in Birmingham, 8.3% of searches aimed to uncover infidelity. Birmingham, however, stood out for its gender disparity- 69% of suspicious searches were conducted by women investigating male partners.

Glasgow also appeared on the list, with 4.7% of Tinder-related searches linked to concerns about infidelity. In this Scottish city, 62.1% of the suspicious activity targeted male partners.

Expert Insights: Why Suspicion is Rising

Infidelity expert Samantha Hayes attributed the rising trend to the growing popularity of dating apps in major cities, especially among younger adults. "In cities like London, the dating scene is more dynamic, which naturally leads to heightened suspicion and scrutiny of partners' activities," she explained. Hayes noted that young adults aged 18 to 24 were particularly anxious about their partners' fidelity.