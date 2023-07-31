'This Barbie Has A Nobel Prize': Malala Yousafzai's Post Wins Internet

Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser Malik replied to her tweet, saying "I'm Kenough".

Women's rights activist Malala Yousafzai posted a sweet photo on Twitter with her husband, Asser Malik, during movie night this weekend. The photo shows Ms Yousafzai celebrating the new Margot Robbie film on Sunday, by posing in a life-sized 'Barbie' box wearing pink salwar kurta with Mr Malik dressed as Ken. The post received nearly 30 million views and over 83,000 retweets. The "cute fun pic" amassed thousands of comments from Ms Yousafzai's followers, who posted several heart emojis to express their happiness.

"This Barbie has a Nobel Prize," Mr Yousafzai wrote in the tweet, jokingly adding, "He's just Ken."

This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He's just Ken pic.twitter.com/Ljbqdfpgfd — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023

Mr Malik replied to her tweet, saying "I'm Kenough" along with a laughing out loud emoji.

After watching 'Barbie', the Nobel Prize winner shared on Instagram that she and her husband loved the movie. "We loved the movie, it was so funny and thoughtful. I hope this caption doesn't hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken," Ms Yousafzai wrote.

"This Barbie inspires all the other Barbies," one Instagram user commented. "Best Barbie caption I've read so far," wrote another.

"This is amazing, you two are adorable," a third user said.

'Barbie', directed by Greta Gerwig, registered another blockbuster weekend on Friday, breaking second-weekend box office records with $93 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ms Yousafzai survived a Taliban attack in Swat Valley in October 2012, following which she was flown to a specialised hospital in Birmingham in the UK. After her recovery, Ms Yousafzai announced a movement for the promotion of girls' education.

In December 2014, Ms Yousafzai aged 17, became the youngest to become the Nobel Prize laureate.

She married Asser Malik at a private ceremony in Birmingham in November 2021.

