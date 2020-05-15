Anil Ambani And Sons - In DIY Grooming Session Pic Shared By Tina

A photograph shared by Tina Ambani on Instagram.

The International Day of Families is observed every year on May 15 to highlight the importance that the international community attaches to families. This year, the International Day of Families is being observed amid a challenging health crisis - the coronavirus pandemic. As millions spend the day away from their family members during lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease, it brings into focus the importance of families more than ever before. A post shared by Tina Ambani on social media reflects that.

On International Family Day 2020, Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share three photos of her family - husband Anil Ambani and sons Anmol and Anshul. The photos show the men of the Ambani family trimming their own beards amid the lockdown, inspiring the hashtag #HairraisingTimes and #TheNewNormal from Tina Ambani.

While sharing the photos, Ms Ambani urged her followers enjoy time with their families, even if it is virtually. "More than ever before, during this time of global churn, we've realised the importance of family," she wrote on the photo and video sharing platform. "Hold your loved ones dear, enjoy your time together, even if virtually - they are your true haven, your very own safe space. #internationalfamilyday."

Since being shared this afternoon, the video has collected over 500 'likes' and a number of comments.

Tina Ambani often delights her Instagram followers with pics of her family. On Siblings Day, she had shared a photo with her sisters.

In February, she had taken to Instagram to share a birthday message for her mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani.

International Family Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. How are you observing the day? Let us know using the comments section.