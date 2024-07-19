'The Pace Of...'': Anand Mahindra Takes A Dig At Microsoft's Global Outage

Millions of Windows users around the world experienced the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error

A widespread technical malfunction originating from Microsoft's Azure backend disrupted operations across airlines, banks, and major corporations globally, impacting services from customer communications to financial transactions. Millions of Windows users around the world experienced the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error forcing the system to restart or shut down. This sparked a wave of memes on social media as multiple users posted humorous reactions poking fun at the situation.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on the internet, also reacted to the outage by posting a picture that aptly describes the situation. The image shows two men in law enforcement uniforms riding water buffaloes while patrolling the streets.

''The pace of global commercial activity right now—post the #microsoft #crowdstrike outage,'' he wrote while sharing the post.

Reacting to the telling picture, one user said, ''Just shows how dependent we are on digital currencies and computers It's like the world will come to a halt if something goes wrong with the internet and computers/ AI systems.''

Another user commented, ''This outage highlights our heavy reliance on a handful of companies. It's a real concern and a wake-up call for the world to develop alternatives for every critical service. Diversification is key to resilience.''

A third joked saying, ''Amazing patrol vehicle.'' A fourth wrote, ''Hahah this is so funny,'' while another added, ''Good reminder that technology has a breaking point, too.''

In its first statement after the massive Microsoft outage caused by an update to CrowdStrike 'Falcon Sensor', the security firm's CEO has said the issue has been isolated and a fix has been deployed. In a statement on X, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said that the company is working with customers who have been impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts, adding that Mac- and Linux-based systems have not been affected.

Emphasising that the outage is not a security incident or cyberattack, he wrote, "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website."

