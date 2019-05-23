The Farmer Who Cut Off His Own Leg With A Pocket Knife

This is the shocking story of a Nebraska farmer who cut off his own leg to save himself. Kurtis Kaser, 63, did not have a lot of time to consider his options when he stepped into a farming machine by accident. Huffington Post reports that Mr Kaser was unloading corn when his left leg got caught in a grain auger.

"Stepped into the hopper in the little hole. It just sucked my leg in and I was trying to pull it out, but it kept pulling," Mr Kaser told KETV. "When it first happened, I remember thinking, 'This ain't good. This is not good at all.'"

To make matters worse, he did not have his cellphone on him, and couldn't reach out to anyone for help. But knowing that he had to act fast, Mr Kaser took a courageous decision - he decided to amputate the lower part of his leg to save himself.

"I had my pocket knife in my pocket. I said, 'The only way I'm getting out of here is to cut it off,' so I just started sawing at it," he told KETV.

"When I cut some of the clothes and the meat, I could feel pain in my leg when I cut a nerve or something. Finally, whatever all was there, it let go and let me get out," he added to KSNB.

Mr Kaser then crawled back to his house, about 200 feet away, and called 911. He was taken to a hospital, where he spent a week receiving treatment.

Now back home, he is learning to adjust to the loss of a limb. He plans to get a prosthetic once his leg heals.

