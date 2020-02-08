The Difference Between Truth And Lies, As Explained By Virender Sehwag

An image shared by Virender Sehwag on Instagram.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Instagram on Friday to share some gyaan with his 5 million followers. The 41-year-old, well known for his funny social media posts, succinctly explained the difference between truth and lies with his latest caption that accompanied a photograph showing him in a white shirt, smiling for the camera.

In his post, Sehwag compared "truth" with a debit card and "lie" with a credit card while adding the hashtag #virugyaan.

"Truth is a Debit Card- Pay Now, Enjoy Later," he wrote. "Lie is a Credit Card- Enjoy Now, Pay Later."

Sehwag's post has collected more than 500 amused comments and 2 lakh 'likes'.

"What a banking oriented caption," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Absolutely right paaji,"said one Instagram user.

"What to do Sehwag ji... sometimes credit card provides instant solution," another countered.

This is not the first time that Virender Sehwag has shared what he calls "virugyaan" on the photo and video sharing platform. Other snippets of wisdom dispensed by the former cricketer include gems like "Instead of nagging about your partner, try bragging about your partner" and "Teen usool hai mere- Aavedan, Nivedan aur fir De Dana Dan".

Which of Sehwag's Instagram posts made you smile? Let us know using the comments section.