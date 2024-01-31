Thai Woman Stranded On Wooden Bridge In Hilarious GPS Blunder

The car was delicately balanced on a narrow bridge spanning the Yom River.

In a scene straight out of a slapstick comedy, a driver in Thailand found herself stranded on a wooden suspension bridge, her car precariously balanced in the middle, according to the Pattaya News. The incident occurred around 5:40 pm on January 28th, when the woman, seemingly relying solely on her GPS for guidance, attempted to traverse the "Wiang Thong Bridge" with her white Honda Sedan.

Unfortunately, the 120-meter-long bridge, intended for foot traffic only, proved ill-suited for the automobile. The Pattaya News reported that the car had managed to advance roughly 15 meters before disaster struck, with the front left wheel becoming lodged in a gap and bringing the vehicle to a grinding halt.

Fortunately, the driver's predicament was witnessed by passerby Makun Inchan, who promptly alerted emergency responders. Recognizing the dire situation, rescue teams arrived swiftly to assess the scene and devise a plan for extricating the car without further damaging the bridge.

In an interview with an unidentified Thai female driver, it was revealed that she hails from the Nong Muang Khai district and was on her way to visit a friend in Sung Men. Not familiar with the area, she heavily depended on a GPS system to navigate to the specific location her friend had sent her.

The driver shared that she had never been to the area before and relied solely on the GPS instructions. However, she claimed that the GPS guided her to cross the Wiang Thong Bridge, unaware of any restrictions in place.

"I was focusing on the GPS and did not look around. I thought the bridge was sturdy and likely used by others. When I became stuck, I was so scared because I was in the middle of the Yom River. I was afraid the car might fall into the river, so I got out of the car to seek help," the woman said.