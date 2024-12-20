Techie Criticises Bengaluru FC's Zomato Packaging, Goalkeeper Jokes: "Share GPay Details"

E-commerce and online delivery websites are often under the spotlight due to various weird reasons like wrong orders and issues encountered by delivery staff. Today, food delivery apps are increasingly being scrutinised for additional charges levied on the consumers, who are often disappointed.

One such incident has sparked debate after a techie took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration over Zomato's "packaging charges." The user, Anand, shared his experience, stating that he was charged Rs 12 for packaging when ordering food through the app. However, upon receiving the delivery, he noticed that the food package prominently featured an advertisement for the Indian Super League's Bengaluru FC.

This incident has started a debate on social media with users giving mixed reactions to the post, but in any case, it has brought back to the limelight the hidden fees and the transparency of online delivery platforms. Customers are now questioning whether it is fair to charge them for packaging, which in this case serves as an advertisement space.

GPay number dedo bhai - wapis karta hoon 12 rupees. https://t.co/MWDBartmEa — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) December 16, 2024

"The same thing happened in the case of shopping bags in malls. If the brands are promoting themselves on the bags, they can't sell them. This was a ruling from the Consumer Rights Organisation," commented a user.

"Mate... You have paid for the packaging only, not for advertisement.! It's as simple as that. It's like ordering an iPhone from Amazon. Will you expect Amazon to send the item with the Apple advert on the packaging?" wrote another user.

Indian football goalkeeper and Bengaluru FC player Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also replied to his post and offered to pay for the extra charges.

"GPay number dedo bhai-wapis karta hoon 12 rupees (Give me your GPay number, brother-I will return 12 rupees)," he said in a post.