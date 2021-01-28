Woman Finds Dozens Of Spiders In Her House. Video Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

A woman was shocked to discover huge spiders in her daughter's room in Sydney.

It happens only in Australia. Horrifying photos and videos going viral online show dozens of huge huntsman spiders crawling around the roof and walls of a room in a scene that looks right out of a horror movie.

Pics of the creepy crawlies were shared on Twitter Wednesday by a user who claims to be a friend of the woman who found the spiders. According to Twitter user @PrinPeta, the spider infestation was discovered by her friend when she walked into her daughter's room in Sydney.

"Gaaaahhhhhhhh, a friend of mine in Sydney just walked into her daughter's room and found this," she wrote while sharing the pics.

"They can keep the house," wrote one Twitter user, while another said, "This is what nightmares are made of."

The sight of dozens of huge spiders crawling over walls was so horrifying to some, they wondered if the photographs had been edited in any way.

"Do huntsmen that big appear in those numbers? I smell a rat. A big, Photoshopping rat," wrote one Twitter user.

In response, the original poster shared a video of the spiders crawling over the ceiling and walls and wrote: "So, for everyone saying it's Photoshopped, here is her actual video."

Fair warning: The video is not for the faint-hearted to watch.

The clip has been viewed nearly 10,000 times on the microblogging platform since being posted yesterday.

In the comments section, several people identified the spiders as huntsman spiders. Huntsman spiders are "large, long-legged spiders" that look scary but pose a low risk to humans.