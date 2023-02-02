Swiss Baker Makes World's Largest Wearable Cake Dress, Set Guinness World Record

Ms Fokas runs a bakery named SweetyCakes

A baker from Switzerland has set Guinness World Record by making the world's largest wearable cake dress. Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas of SweetyCakes showed off her dress, made of cake ingredients on January 15, 2023, in Bern, Switzerland in front of exhibitors.

The wearable cake dress weighed an extraordinary 131.15 kg. SweetyCakes is a bakery specialising in custom cakes founded in 2014 by Natasha and based in Thun, Switzerland, reported Guinness World Records.

The official handle of Guinness World Records posted the video on its Instagram handle. The caption reads, "Largest wearable cake dress (supported) 131.15 kg (289 lb 13 oz ) by Natasha Coline Kim fah Lee Fokas, SweetyCakes."

Watch the video here:

Ms Fokas runs a bakery named SweetyCakes that makes custom cakes. She baked this cake to set the Guinness World Record. The attempt took place during the Swiss World Wedding fair. The record-breaking cake was brought out during the finale of the scheduled fashion show.

The layered cake dress was decorated with the traditional aspects of a wedding dress accompanied by flowers made out of royal icing and a sweetheart neckline, according to a GWS press release.

The video has amassed 1.3 million views on Instagram with several comments. A user wrote, "Where's the cake?"......"She's wearing it"

Another user wrote, "This is incredible."

The third user wrote, "Pretty impressed she was able to walk around with that much weight on her shoulders, some people can't even deadlift that."

